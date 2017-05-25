logo



Dáil hears claims that Sean FitzPatrick trial was deliberately allowed to collapse

25 May 2017
by News Highland

 

The Dáil has heard claims that the trial of Sean FitzPatrick was deliberately allowed to collapse.

The Dáil is holding an emergency debate this afternoon into the state of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, which was found to have botched its handling of the case.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says that the ODCE was unprepared and unable for this type of investigation and prosecution.

Speaking in the Dail a short time ago, Deputy Doherty says it’s clear that it was neither funded nor resourced correctly and all the warning signs were effectively there:

More News

Dáil hears claims that Sean FitzPatrick trial was deliberately allowed to collapse

0
  The Dáil has heard claims that the trial of Sean FitzPatrick was deliberately allowed to collapse. The Dáil is holding an emergency debate this afternoon into the state of t[...]
25 May 2017

Danny O’Carroll kindly donates fantastic items for the Big Charity Auction on tomorrows Shaun Doherty Show

0
  There’s just one day to go until The Big Charity Auction on the Shaun Doherty Show! The idea for an auction was borne on yesterday’s programme and will be in aid[...]
25 May 2017

18 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
There were 18 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, one of them on an Emergency Department trolley. That’s down from 25 yesterday. Nation[...]
25 May 2017

Pringle says NI Level 5 students should get SUSI grants

0
Education Minister Richard Bruton is being urged to extend SUSI grant support to students from the republic who are doing Level 5 equivalent courses in the North. Deputy Pringle sa[...]
25 May 2017

Met Eireann warns of rain and thunderstorms from tomorrow evening

0
Met Eireann is warning today’s good weather will not last, with Yellow Alert Rain Warnings set to be issued from tomorrow night and into Saturday. Speaking on the Shaun Doher[...]
25 May 2017

Report into Donegal planning probe should be published next month

0
It’s expected that the report of the review into allegations of planning irregularities in Donegal will be delivered next month, almost two years after it was ordered. Senior[...]
25 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit