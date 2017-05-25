Citizens Information Board CEO says all Donegal MABS jobs are secure

The Citizens Information Board which has statutory responsibility for the Money Advice and Budgeting Service and the Citizens Information Services is hosting its consultation event for Donegal and the North West region at the Bush Hotel in Leitrim tomorrow.

The aim of the consultation is to discuss the implementation of plans to reorganise and modernise services in local communities.

In Donegal there are three MABS companies running four offices, Derrybeg, Donegal Town and and in North Donegal, with offices in Buncrana and Letterkenny.

CEO of the Citizens Information Board Angela Black says the future of the MABS services in the county are secure……………