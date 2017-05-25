Big test for Finn Harps on Friday as they Host Limerick F.C.

Finn Harps will be aiming to make it back-to-back home victories when Ollie Horgan’s outfit host Limerick F.C. in Ballybofey tomorrow night (kick-off 8.00). That will be a big ask against a side under a new manager and who come to Finn Park on the back of a fine 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Tuesday night. But Harps did get that morale boosting three points against St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday at home which will hopefully give the team that bit of confidence to move off the bottom of the table before the mid-season break, which comes after the match against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday week.

“Myself and Paul Hegarty watched Limerick in Dalymount on Tuesday night and they are a very good side. They got a crucial win against Bohs and the new manager Neil McDonald will be looking to Finn Park tomorrow night as a venue where he can get another three points. Limerick will still be looking to play in Europe next season” Horgan

The Harps boss was also impressed with their fitness and physical strength. “They are physically fit and strong. There is a lot of talent in their squad with the likes of Lee Lynch, Robbie Williams, Sean Kelly, Ogbene and Tosi who are all fine players.”

While Ciaran O’Connor and Kilian Cantwell are back from suspension, Horgan says that both Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy are extremely doubtful for the Limerick game while Gareth Harkin and Caolan McAleer weren’t fit to train on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, B.J. Banda and Eddie Dsane remain longer term absentees.

“Kilian Cantwell and Ciaran O’Connor are available after suspension. We still have injury problems again and with the quick turnaround from Monday night, Gareth Harkin is in bother with a hip problem and Caolan McAleer is still troubled by that foot injury and shouldn’t really have played against Pat’s. Gareth and Caolan weren’t able to train on Wednesday. On top of that, Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy are both extremely doubtful with hamstring and groin injuries. It was good to see Danny Morrissey getting those two goals against Pat’s and hopefully he can push on and have a good season for us. The bottom line is that points are badly needed before the mid-season break starting with Limerick tomorrow night and then Sligo Rovers on Saturday week” Horgan concluded.

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Paddy McCourt (hamstring), Barry Molloy (groin), Caolan McAleer (foot), Gareth Harkin (hip)

Injured: Eddie Dsane (back), B.J. Banda (knee)