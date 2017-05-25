logo



An Post Ras travels from Buncrana to Dungloe today

25 May 2017
by News Highland

As a result, Gardai are advising there will be some traffic disruption in and around Dungloe during today’s final stages.

Gardai are advising the public that there will be no parking on the Main Street in Dungloe from now until 12:00 noon tomorrow (Weds).

The park restrictions are to facilitate the Ras coming to Dungloe town today and the start of the stage tomorrow.

This is to allow for safety equipment and a start and finish podium be set up on the Main Street in Dungloe.

The Main Street will remain open at all times with minor traffic diversions around the town for approximately 1 hour around the finish and start times.

