Today’s stage from Buncrana to Dungloe was the longest of this years An Post Rás.

The riders will spend one more day in the county on Friday, with another 130kms from Dungloe to Donegal Town.

It was a hard day in the heat for two of the Donegal riders.

Letterkenny man Sean McFadden crashed twice while Muff’s Ronan McLaughlin worked hard for his Italian team-mate Matteo Cigala who won the county rider category…

Oisin Kelly spoke with Sean and Ronan at the finish on the Main Street in Dungloe…