There were 18 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, one of them on an Emergency Department trolley.

That’s down from 25 yesterday.

Nationally, 385 people were on trolleys or overflow areas at hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded with 45 people in need of in-patient beds.