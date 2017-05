There’s been another burst on the South Inishowen water main, with supplies disrupted from Tooban, Burnfoot, to Newtowncunningham.

The problem, which is affecting hundreds of homes and business, emerged early this morning, and Irish Water say it could be 6 o’clock this evening before water is restored to all customers.

Cllr Murray says this again reinforces the need for a major project on that line………..