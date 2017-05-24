Rás Stage Four: Reaction from finish in Buncrana

Aussie rider Michael Storer has claimed today’s fourth stage of the An Post Rás into Buncrana.

Yesterday’s stage winner, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction team has assumed the leader’s yellow jersey.

It was an epic day for the riders as they tackled the category one climb, Mamore Gap in Inishowen.

Highland Radio was live at the finish line in Buncrana and spoke to a number of those involved.

Oisin Kelly heard from Sean McFadden and Jason Black of the Donegal Voodoo Performance team, the Rás leader Matthew Teggart and first local man Roan McLaughlin of the Aqua Blue team…