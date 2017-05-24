logo



Rás Stage Four: Reaction from finish in Buncrana

24 May 2017
by admin

An Post Chain Reaction’s Matthew Teggert, winner of the Post Parcels Yellow Jersey receiving it from Gavin McDaid, acting Miss An Post Ras Niamh McDaid
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Aussie rider Michael Storer has claimed today’s fourth stage of the An Post Rás into Buncrana.

Yesterday’s stage winner, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction team has assumed the leader’s yellow jersey.

It was an epic day for the riders as they tackled the category one climb, Mamore Gap in Inishowen.

Highland Radio was live at the finish line in Buncrana and spoke to a number of those involved.

Oisin Kelly heard from Sean McFadden and Jason Black of the Donegal Voodoo Performance team, the Rás leader Matthew Teggart and first local man Roan McLaughlin of the Aqua Blue team…

2017 An Post Ras Stage 4, Bundoran to Buncrana 24/5/2017
Michael Storer (Cycling Australia) summits Mamore Gap before winning stage 4 into Buncrana  ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

More Sport

Rás Stage Four: Reaction from finish in Buncrana

0
Aussie rider Michael Storer has claimed today’s fourth stage of the An Post Rás into Buncrana. Yesterday’s stage winner, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction t[...]
24 May 2017

Aussie Storer storms to victory in Buncrana as Irishman Teggart becomes new race leader

0
Michael Storer of the Australia National Team took an emphatic solo victory on stage four of An Post Rás into Buncrana today. Storer crossed the line one minute and fifty five seco[...]
24 May 2017

Big day of Primary Schools Athletics at Finn Valley

0
The Primary Schools Athletics Finals took place today in glorious sunshine at Finn Valley AC. The Finn Valley AC organisers were delighted to welcome European 400m double champion [...]
24 May 2017

Michael Funston to leave Finn Harps next month

0
Michael Funston has confirmed he’s hanging up the Finn Harps boots. The midfielder, who has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybofey side took to social me[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Championship Preview: Brendan Rodgers

0
2017 hasn’t been kind to Derry, they were relegated to Division 3 after a disappointing National Football League campaign. Brendan Rodgers is one of the Slaughtneil brigade w[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Championship Preview: Niall Sludden

0
The Ulster Championship quarter finals continue this Sunday with the north west derby of Derry and Tyrone at Celtic Park. They met at the same stage last year where Tyrone scored f[...]
24 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit