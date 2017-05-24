Michael Funston to leave Finn Harps next month

Michael Funston has confirmed he’s hanging up the Finn Harps boots.

The midfielder, who has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybofey side took to social media on Tuesday to confirm he will leave the club at the mid season break in June.

The Bonagee man played in Monday’s 3-1 win over St Pats and this Friday’s game against Limerick will be his last at Finn Park.

His final game for the club will be Friday week 2nd June away to Sligo at the Showgrounds.

Funston made his debut in 2004 and apart from a short period in the the Irish League with Dungannon, Harps has been his home for 12 years.