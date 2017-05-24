logo



Michael Funston to leave Finn Harps next month

24 May 2017
by admin

Michael Funston has confirmed he’s hanging up the Finn Harps boots.

The midfielder, who has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybofey side took to social media on Tuesday to confirm he will leave the club at the mid season break in June.

The Bonagee man played in Monday’s 3-1 win over St Pats and this Friday’s game against Limerick will be his last at Finn Park.

His final game for the club will be Friday week 2nd June away to Sligo at the Showgrounds.

Funston made his debut in 2004 and apart from a short period in the the Irish League with Dungannon, Harps has been his home for 12 years.

 

 

More Sport

Michael Funston to leave Finn Harps next month

0
Michael Funston has confirmed he’s hanging up the Finn Harps boots. The midfielder, who has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybofey side took to social me[...]
24 May 2017

Donegal Mountains to feature in Stage Four of An Post Rás

0
Stage Four of this years An Post Rás will see the riders take on 152kms from Bundoran to Buncrana today. Dutch rider Dennis Bakker (Delta Cycling Rotterdam) is the race leader by 2[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Championship Preview: Brendan Rodgers

0
2017 hasn’t been kind to Derry, they were relegated to Division 3 after a disappointing National Football League campaign. Brendan Rodgers is one of the Slaughtneil brigade w[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Championship Preview: Niall Sludden

0
The Ulster Championship quarter finals continue this Sunday with the north west derby of Derry and Tyrone at Celtic Park. They met at the same stage last year where Tyrone scored f[...]
24 May 2017

Derry extend unbeaten run as Drogheda win sees Harps drop to bottom

0
Despite not scoring Drogheda are off the bottom of the Premier Division table after a scoreless draw at home to Bray Wanderers on Tuesday night. Pete Mahon’s side are now 8th[...]
24 May 2017

Last call for Derry and Strabane Sports Awards nominations

0
Local sports clubs have just one week left to nominate their teams, individuals and coaches for the 2017 Derry and Strabane Sports Awards ahead of the closing date of Wednesday May[...]
24 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit