MICA expert group report still at “proof-reading” stage – Minister

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says ample time has now passed for proof reading the long-awaited report of the MICA expert group, and it must be published without any further delay.

The report was completed in February and was to be made available to the public in mid March.

Thousands of affected homeowners in Donegal are eagerly waiting its publication to determine if a way towards a redress scheme can be established.

In the interim families are effectively living in fear of their homes crumbling around them.

Resonding to the concerns raised by Senator MacLochalinn in the Seanad last evening, Minister of State Catherine Byrne revealed that the proof reading process is still on-going.

Senator Mac Lochlainn hit back saying the continuous delay is totally unacceptable………