Mc Hugh confirms second site is being explored for Buncrana Education Campus

24 May 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that discussions are continuing regarding two potential sites for the proposed new Buncrana Education Campus.

The project, which has been included in the Government’s capital funding, has been dogged by delays over the purchase of land.

Under the proposals students from Crana College, Coláiste Chineál and Buncrana Gaelscoil will share a new school site, catering for more than 700 students.

Following talks with Education Minister Richard Bruton, Minister McHugh said that while negotiations are continuing in relation to an original site proposal, talks are continuing with landowners in relation to a second site.

He says officials from Donegal County Council are conducting the negotiations on behalf of the Department, and Minister Bruton’s officials are due to meet with the council officials shortly.
