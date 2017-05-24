Government must act to improve mobile phone services – Cope

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallaghere is urging the Government to prioritise the roll out and expansion of Mobile Phone services in rural Ireland, particularly where services are poor or non-existant.

The Government has decided to sell the 5G spectrum to the different mobile phone operators, which the Donegal Deputy says is good for areas with an existing signal, but offers nothing to the areas that currently don’t have a signal.

Deputy Gallagher says while the Government has published its strategy for increasing mobile phone services in rural areas, there’s been no follow on action, and no commitment to deliver the changes necessary.