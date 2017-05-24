Donegal Mountains to feature in Stage Four of An Post Rás

Stage Four of this years An Post Rás will see the riders take on 152kms from Bundoran to Buncrana today.

Dutch rider Dennis Bakker (Delta Cycling Rotterdam) is the race leader by 22 seconds while Muff man Ronan McLaughlin (Cork Aqua Blue) is 48th in General Classification over five minutes down.

The Donegal Voodoo Performance team have moved up four places yesterday to 13th in the overall county standings.

Today is the first proper day of climbing with five climbs on the stage, four of them in the final 30km.

The last is one of the toughest climbs in the country – Mamore Gap in Inishowen.

Rás Organiser is Tony Campbell…

Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast teams at the end of Stage Four in Buncrana on Wednesday 24th May and Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May.

Stage 4, Wednesday May 24: Bundoran to Buncrana (151.8kilometres)