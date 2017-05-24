Derry extend unbeaten run as Drogheda win sees Harps drop to bottom

Despite not scoring Drogheda are off the bottom of the Premier Division table after a scoreless draw at home to Bray Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Pete Mahon’s side are now 8th, the point has seen the Drogs jump four places as Finn Harps drop to bring up the rear of the table once again.

Harps are one of four sides on 14pts, the others being St Pats, Galway and Sligo.

Dundalk are 15 points behind leaders Cork City after a scoreless draw at home to Derry City.

Derry stay fourth in the table and have extended their unbeaten run to eight games, six of those have been draws.

The Candystrips will next face Drogheda on Friday night.

In the other game last night, Limerick earned a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount park.