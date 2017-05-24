logo



Derry extend unbeaten run as Drogheda win sees Harps drop to bottom

24 May 2017
by admin

Despite not scoring Drogheda are off the bottom of the Premier Division table after a scoreless draw at home to Bray Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Pete Mahon’s side are now 8th, the point has seen the Drogs jump four places as Finn Harps drop to bring up the rear of the table once again.

Harps are one of four sides on 14pts, the others being St Pats, Galway and Sligo.

Dundalk are 15 points behind leaders Cork City after a scoreless draw at home to Derry City.

Derry stay fourth in the table and have extended their unbeaten run to eight games, six of those have been draws.

The Candystrips will next face Drogheda on Friday night.

In the other game last night, Limerick earned a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount park.

More Sport

Donegal Mountains to feature in Stage Four of An Post Rás

0
Stage Four of this years An Post Rás will see the riders take on 152kms from Bundoran to Buncrana today. Dutch rider Dennis Bakker (Delta Cycling Rotterdam) is the race leader by 2[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Championship Preview: Brendan Rodgers

0
2017 hasn’t been kind to Derry, they were relegated to Division 3 after a disappointing National Football League campaign. Brendan Rodgers is one of the Slaughtneil brigade w[...]
24 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Championship Preview: Niall Sludden

0
The Ulster Championship quarter finals continue this Sunday with the north west derby of Derry and Tyrone at Celtic Park. They met at the same stage last year where Tyrone scored f[...]
24 May 2017

Derry extend unbeaten run as Drogheda win sees Harps drop to bottom

0
Despite not scoring Drogheda are off the bottom of the Premier Division table after a scoreless draw at home to Bray Wanderers on Tuesday night. Pete Mahon’s side are now 8th[...]
24 May 2017

Last call for Derry and Strabane Sports Awards nominations

0
Local sports clubs have just one week left to nominate their teams, individuals and coaches for the 2017 Derry and Strabane Sports Awards ahead of the closing date of Wednesday May[...]
24 May 2017

New leader in Rás as it hits Donegal

0
Ireland’s Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction team put in a magnificent ride to take a hard fought victory on stage three of An Post Rás today in to Bundoran, Donegal. Th[...]
23 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit