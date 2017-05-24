Cautious welcome for plans to tackle Castlefinn wastewater system

A Donegal County Councillor has given a cautious welcome to Irish Waters plan to tackle the Castlefinn wastewater system.

It’s understood that the total capital requirement to address the Castlefin wastewater treatment is not included in the 2017-2021 plan.

Irish Water has however submitted a joint bid with Northern Ireland Water for funding to improve quality of the shared waters of Lough Foyle and Carlingford Lough and their catchments.

Castlefinn is included as a candidate site in the bid but Cllr Patrick McGowan remains concerned as a decision is yet to be made: