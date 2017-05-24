Bill moved by Deputy Pearse Doherty clears final stages in Dail

A Bill tabled by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has passed final stage in the Dáil, the first opposition bill to do so for some time.

The Central Bank and Financial Services Authority of Ireland (Amendment) Bill 2014 removes the six year rule which prevents the Financial Services Ombudsman from hearing complaints about financial products that have been sold more than six years from the date of complaint.

Deputy Doherty says it’s estimated that over a thousand complaints annually are either not made or not heard as a result of the six year rule, and once this bill becomers law, consumers will have a more level playing field when dealing with financial institutions.