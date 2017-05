Big day of Primary Schools Athletics at Finn Valley

The Primary Schools Athletics Finals took place today in glorious sunshine at Finn Valley AC. The Finn Valley AC organisers were delighted to welcome European 400m double champion and Olympian David Gillick who presented medals and met with school groups

Students who qualified through the regional competitions got their chance to compete against the best young athletes in the North West region.

Competition was of a very high standard with a large entry of 1269 competitors and over 82 schools taking part, from all over Donegal and the border area of West Tyrone. Over 60 volunteers were also on hand to deliver the programme on the day.

This is the culmination of the school year and is, as always, a marker for schools, of the standard of up and coming athletes, and an opportunity to set goals for future school’s athletics programmes. With many of our top international sports men and women having been discovered at this level, it will be, for some, the beginning of a career in athletics. Regardless of results, it is primarily a great day for both competitors, their families and schools and it continues to grow year on year which augurs well for the future of athletics in the North West.

Many thanks to the schools, children and parents who came along on the day and to the volunteers, without whose help it would not be possible to run an event of this magnitude and particularly the organisers would like to acknowledge those who held district qualifiers of which there were six.

Primary Schools Athletics Results Sheet

Track Events & Relay’s

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Wheelchair Race Boys Born 2008/2007 1 Matthew Friel Clonmany+ 2 3

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Wheelchair Race Girls Born 2008/2007 1 Erin Harold Dooish 2 Niamh Boner Glenswilley 3 Akshara Jonna Educate Together

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 60m Boys Born 2010 1 Brendan ? Cholmcille Letterkenny 2 David Alamu Cholmcille Letterkenny 3 Cian Murphy Drumfries 4 Owen Crawford Murlog

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 60mGirls Born 2010 1 Katie McGlinchey Castlefinn 2 Mylee McLaughlin Murlog 3 Grace Sweeney Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 Leah McGlinchey Castlefinn

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Boys Born 2010 1 Brendan ? Colmcille LK 2 Owen Crawford Murlog 3 David Aluma Colmcille LK 4 Daniel Curran Tooban

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Girls Born 2010 1 Shannon Catterson Aghyaran 2 Grace Sweeney Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 3 Jacey Ano Carndonagh Mylee McLaughlin Murlog

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 80m Boys Born 2009 1 Adam Rodgers Colmcille Letterkenny 2 Temple Alopo Colmcille Letterkenny 3 Drew Dowds Colmcille Newton 4 Danny Óg Clonmany

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 80m Girls Born 2009 1 Leanna Aidoo Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 2 Kayla O’Donnell Carndonagh 3 Anna Sweeney Woodlands 4 Ashleen O’Donnell Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 300m Boys Born 2009 1 Adam Rodgers 53.30 Colmcille LK 2 Drew Dowds 55.26 Colmcille Newton 3 Danny Óg Cooney 56.33 Clonmany 4 Mark Wilkinson 56.45 Dromore

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 300m Girls Born 2009 1 Cliona McBride 59.09 Downings 2 Kayla ODonnell 59.69 Carndonagh 3 Nia Byrne 60.44 Sessiaghoneill 4 Leona Slevin 60.48 Glencovitt

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 80m Boys Born 2008 1 Divine Lugnan Colmcille LK 2 Declan Patton Scoil Bhride onvoy 3 Emmanuel Adeogin Colmcille Lk 4 `Dannon Gillespie Dromore

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 80m Girls Born 2008 1 Emily Kelly Stranorlar 2 Sandra Woznaczak Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Lk 3 Hanna Givson Donoughmore 4 Emma Jane Shovlan Frosses

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 500m Boys Born 2008 1 Conor Gallagher 1 36.47 Dromore 2 Gavin McAteer 1 39.79 SM Baile na Galllglach 3 Harry Shields 1 40.48 Adhmanan 4 Andrew Shaw 1 43.69 Iosagain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 500m Girls Born 2008 1 Emma Bonner Woodlands 2 Alana Grant Farren S.Iosagain 3 Ita McGhee GS Adhamhnain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Boys Born 2007 1 Nathan Russell Raphoe 2 Promise Adensany Educate Together 3 Lorcan McGonagle Clonmany 4 `Leath Khamis Woodlands

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Girls Born 2007 1 Riona Doherty Stranorlar 2 Freda Bashar Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal lk 3 Aoife McLaughlin Sromore 4 Saoirse Gallagher St Patrick’s Castlederg

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 600m Boys Born 2007 1 Caolan McFadden 1 53.85 Creeslough 2 Oisín Lynch 1-58.08 Castlederg 3 Conor MCCahill 1-59.57 Killymard 4 Sean Gallagher 1-59.93 Glencovitt

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 600m Girls Born 2007 1 Mia Fletcher Scoil Bríde 2 Cache Crumlish Carndonagh 3 Gemma Rodgers Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 Aoife Mc Laughlin Dromore

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Boys Born 2006 1 Brendan Roe Muff 2 Darren McMenamin Castlederg 3 Donal Óg O’Brien Cockhill 4 Blaine Lynch Castlederg

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Girls Born 2006 1 Rhia McGillowey Buncrana 2 Rhíona McColgan Muff 3 Jessica Soloman ? 4 Ella Costello Muff

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 600m Boys Born 2006 1 Phillip McGhee St Eunans 2 Brendan Roe Muff 3 Kieran O’Kane Carndonagh 4 Billy McFeeley Woodlands

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 600m Girls Born 2006 1 Sarah McGinley 1.53.91 Glenswilly 2 Katie Dowds 1.55.24 Sessiaghoneill 3 Sara Alexander 1.59.97 Dooish 4 Baevine Coyle 2.04.31 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Boys Born 2005 1 Ethan Doherty Colmcille LK 2 Elvis Okoh Colmcille LK 3 Martin Dougragh Carrigart 4 Declan Doherty Educate Together

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Girls Born 2005 1 Harriet McCrossan Newtoncunningham 2 Hannah Murray Castlefinn 3 Emma Gribben Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 Emma Price Stramore

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 800m Boys Born 2005 1 Declan Doherty 2-27.26 Educate Together 2 Max Roarty 2-30.45 Creeslough 3 Conor Murphy 2-31.75 Glencovitt 4 Cathal O’Donnell 2-32.75 Kilkenny NS Glenties

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 800m Girls Born 2005 1 Hannah Murray 2-37.15 Castlefinn 2 Anna Gribben 2-42.41 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 3 Gillian Reynolds 2-47.27 Woodlands 4 Nicole McDaid 2-49.16 Illistrin

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Boys Born 2004 1 Christopher Murray Colmcille LK 2 Jason McGilloway Buncrana 3 Sam McKnight Raphoe Central 4 Andrew Murray Dooish

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 100m Girls Born 2004 1 Lucy M Glynn Ballyshannon 2 Gabby O’Donnell Glenswilley 3 Ashleen Anpousah Illistrin 4 Orlagh Doherty Scoil Iosagan Buncrana

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 800m Boys Born 2004 1 Evan Keown Illistrin 2 Leon Blake Boyce Colmcille LK 3 Gabriel Doherty Scoil Iosagain Buncrana 4 Noah Baratt Lurgybrack

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 800m Girls Born 2004 1 Sarah Bradley 2-37.28 CS Adhmhain St. Eunans 2 Katie McGee 2-38.84 CS Adhmhain St Eunans 3 Grainne Coyle 2-39.65 Raphoe 4 Demi Crosson 2-42.41 Lurgybrack

Relay’s

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys Born 2008/2007 SMALL SCHOOL 1 C Creeslough 2 Lifford 3 St. Joseph’s Rathmullan

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls Born 2008/2007 SMALL SCHOOL 1 Naomh Brid Downings 2 Donoughmore 3 St Joseph’s Rathmullan 4 Tiernasligo EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls 2008/2007 MEDIUM SCHOOL 1 Carndonagh 2 Dooish 3 Scoil Bríd Convoy 4 St Eunans Raphoe

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys 2008/2007 MEDIUM SCHOOL 1 Central Raphoe 2 Lurgybrack 3 Dromore 4 Killymard

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys 2008/2007 LARGE SCHOOL 1 Buncrana 2 Dooish 3 Woodlands 4 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls 2008/2007 LARGE SCHOOL 1 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 St Pat’s Castlederg 3 Iosagain Buncrana 4 G S AdmhanainLK

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls Born 2006/2005 SMALL SCHOOL 1 Donoughmore 2 Nairn Portnoo 3 Glencovitt 4 Gleneely

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys Born 2006/2005 SMALL SCHOOL 1 Glencovitt 2 Creeslough 3 Nairn Portnoo 4 Lifford

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls Born 2006/2005 MEDIUM SCHOOL 1 Muff 2 Castlefinn 3 Convoy 4 Carndonagh

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys Born 2006/2005 MEDIUM SCHOOL 1 Dromore 2 Murlog 3 Castlefinn 4 Muff

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Boys Born 2006/2005 LARGE SCHOOL 1 Colmcille Letterkenny 2 Stranorlar 3 Iosagain 4 Castlederg

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Relay Girls Born 2006/2005 LARGE SCHOOL 1 Iosagain Buncrana 2 Woodlands 3 St Mary’s Stranorlar 4 Dooish

FIELD EVENTS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Boys Born 2009 1 Adam Rodgels 3.15 Scoil Colmcille Letterkenny 2 Mark Wilkinson 3.09 Dromore NS 3 Nooan Becies 3.05 Dooish

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Girls Born 2009 1 Cora Duddy 2.90 Stramore NS 2 Aoife McGeehin 2.90 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 3 Ellie Duddy 2.80 Stramore NS 4 Caitlin McDaid 2.70 Castlefinn

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Boys Born 2009 1 John Porter 12.04 St Columbas Clady 2 Aron Deigan 11.73 Killymard 3 Zach Gallagher 10.96 Stramore 4 Angus McLaughlin 10.30 Scoil Bhride Convoy

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Girls Born 2009 1 Sophie Galvin 8.81 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 Ellie Owens 8.80 Dooish NS 3 Saoirce McGonagail 7.11 St Conals NS 4 Emer O’Donnell 6.50 Scoil Isogain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Boys Born 2008 1 Charlie Gallagher 20.95 Sessiaghoneill 2 Stephen Slevin 15.78 Sessiaghoneill 3 Jay Whoriskey 15.60 Illistrin 4 Neo McCormack 15.51 Gleneely NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Girls Born 2008 1 Aoife McGlinchey 12.49 St Patrick’s Castlederg 2 Aibhe Ward 11.94 Taobhoige NS 3 Abbie McMenamin 11.10 Commeen NS 4 Alana Anderson 10.85 Woodlands NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Boys 2008 1 Dannan Gillespie 3.55 Dromore NS 2 John Eyre 3.30 Tooban NS 3 Barry McMenamin 3.25 4 Michael Moore 3.08 Scoil Eoin Baiste

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Girls 2008 1 Emily Kelly 3.80 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 Alana Anderson 3.40 Robertson NS 3 Clara Mullan 3.30 St Mary’s Strabane 4 Caoimhe Campbell 3.30 Lifford NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Boys Born 2007 1 Eric Szyallik 111 Scoil Iosagain 2 Elliott Friel 111 Scoil Isogain 3 Adam McGill 108 St Conals NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Girls Born 2007 1 Tara McDermott 110 Stramore 2 Marie Kelly 105 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 Hannah McGinley 105 Glenswilly 2 Cara Mullin 105 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Boys Born 2007 1 Nathan Russel 3.97 Raphoe Central 2 Ethan Dewhirst 3.76 Kilkenny NS Glenties 3 Matthew McGeehan 3.71 Dooish NS 4 Caolón McFadden 3.60 Creeslough NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Girls Born 2007 1 Rhiona Doherty 4.30 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 Heidi Gill 3.75 Scoil Iosagain 3 Aoife McLaughlin 3.55 Dromore 4 Amy Galvin 3.50 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Boys Born 2007 1 Shane McCormick 24.09 Tabhóige 2 Dean Leeper 21.44 Dooish 3 Andrew Jones 20.66 Dromore 4 Oisin Lynch 18.16 St Patrick’s Castlederg

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Girls Born 2007 1 Saoirce Gallagher 14.93 St Pat’s Castlederg 2 Amy Galvin 13.55 St Mary’s Stranorlar 3 Leanne Hegarty McDaid 12.40 Scoil Iosagain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Boys Born 2006 1 Eoin Boyle 125 St Conals Portnoo 2 Callam Morris 120 Rasheney 3 Matthew Carlin 120 Scoil Iosagain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Girls Born 2006 1 Sarah McGinley 115 Glenswilly 2 Ugne Kubilinskaite 115 Killymard 2 Tara Rose 115 Scoil Iosagain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Boys Born 2006 1 Peadar Breslin 3.75 Lurgybrack NS 2 Syzmon Surdzick 3.75 St Mary’s Stranorlar 3 Shina Anafi 3.71 Cockhill NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Girls Born 2006 1 Katie Dowds 4.09 Sessiaghoneill 2 Sarah McGinty 3.93 Glenswilly 3 Ella Costello 3.90 Scoil Naomh Brid 4 Bria McGilloway 3.83 Scoil Iosogain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Boys Born 2006 1 Blaine Lynch 30.38 St Patrick’s Castlederg 2 Cormac Martin 23.50 Scoil Bhride Convoy 3 Evan Corry 23.18 Dooish 4 Emmett Browne 22.73 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Girls Born 2006 1 Shakirat Olayode 13.39 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 2 Tanesha McCrea 12.73 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 3 Jenny Bromley 12.72 Stramore NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Boys Born 2006 1 Simon D’olimpia 7.72 Dooish 2 Colm Hargon 7.70 Kilcar NS 3 Xander Bonner 7.46 Scoil Colmcile Newton 4 Sean Brady Devenney 7.15 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Girls Born 2006 1 May Liz Kepnang 7.87 Scoil Can Smal Letterkenny 2 Nicole McDaid 6.64 Scoil Isogain Buncrana 3 Jade Robinson 5.83 Scoil Isogain Buncrana 4 Derbhla Molloy 5.26 Kilcar NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Boys Born 2005 1 Diarmuid O’Donnell 24.80 Murlog 2 Jack Harkin 21.99 Illistrin 3 Adam McCullagh 20.53 Glencovitt 4 P.J. McGrath 19.79 Murlog

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Turbo Javelin Girls Born 2005 1 Abigail Asokuh 24.25 St Mary’s Stranorlar 2 Hannah White 21.15 Lifford 3 Maria Manueco 17.03 Raphoe Central 4 Jodie Pearson 16.46 Donoughmore NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Boys Born 2005 1 Fiahra O’Donnell 10.42 Gaelscoil Donegal Town 2 Christopher Diver 9.92 Stramore 3 Athan Doherty 9.81 Scoil Colmcille Letterkenny 4 Caotler Brady Devenney 9.29 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Girls Born 2005 1 Sinead Otoo 8.25 Woodlands NS 2 Olawa Tomisin Fgunape 7.29 Educate Together Letterkenny 3 Marie Manueco 7.11 Raphoe Central 4 Kiela Campbell 6.97 St Columba’s Clady

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Boys Born 2005 1 Elvis Okoh 4.36 St Colmcile Letterkenny 2 Oisin McKinney 4.12 Scoil Naomh Mura Tooban 3 Oisin Duffy 4.12 Dromore NS 4 Keelin Collins 4.05 Scoil Iosagain Buncrana

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Long Jump Girls Born 2005 1 Abbie McGranaghan 4.34 Castlefinn NS Foinn Moulton 4.30 Rannafirste 3 Shannon McDermot 4.16 Cootehill Buncrana 4 Emma Price 4.06 Stramore

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Boys Born 2005 1 Cinta Dewhurst 130 Kilkenney NS 2 Diarmuid O’Donnell 130 Murlog NS 3 Rian Gallagher 128 Scoil Iosagain

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL High Jump Girls Born 2005 1 Emma Gribben 136 Scoil Mhuire Letterkenny 2 Tory Murchan 139 St. Aodh rua Donegal Towns 3 Abagail Asokuh 125 St Mary’s Stranorlar

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Boys Born 2004 1 Andrew Murray 11.96 Dooish NS Charlie Bennett 11.66 St Conals Nairn 3 Cormack O’Donnell 10.74 St Patrick’s Murlog 4 9.68 Scoil Colmcille Letterkenny

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL Shot Girls Born 2004 1 Adriene Gallen 11.41 Ballylast NS 2 Aoife Doherty 8.06 Castlefinn NS 3 Rebecca McColgan 7.50 Lifford NS 4 Megan Doherty 7.29 Carndonagh NS

EVENT: COMPETITOR: DISTANCE/TIME CLUB/SCHOOL 1 2 3