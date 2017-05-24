67 Donegal complaints to Childrens’ Ombudsman in 2016

The Ombudsman for Children Office’s Annual Report for last year has revealed that there were almost 70 complaints made in County Donegal in 2016.

Nationally there were 1,682 complaints received with each complaint relating to at least one child.

In a statement the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said that “in 2016 there was another rise in the number of complaints received by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

67 of the 1,682 complaints were made by children, or on behalf of children, in Donegal.

Education was a factor in 46% of the complaints received with the majority of these complaints related to specifically to schools.

23% of the complaints received related to the Child and Family Agency (Tusla), these complaints related to children in all parts of the country including Donegal.

Dr. Muldoon said that he remained concerned that Tusla are still primarily operating as a crisis agency and urged those who are experiencing problems to get in contact the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.