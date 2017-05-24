logo



67 Donegal complaints to Childrens’ Ombudsman in 2016

24 May 2017
by News Highland

The Ombudsman for Children Office’s Annual Report for last year has revealed that there were almost 70 complaints made in County Donegal in 2016.

Nationally there were 1,682 complaints received with each complaint relating to at least one child.

In a statement the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said that “in 2016 there was another rise in the number of complaints received by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

67 of the 1,682 complaints were made by children, or on behalf of children, in Donegal.

Education was a factor in 46% of the complaints received with the majority of these complaints related to specifically to schools.

23% of the complaints received related to the Child and Family Agency (Tusla), these complaints related to children in all parts of the country including Donegal.

Dr. Muldoon said that he remained concerned that Tusla are still primarily operating as a crisis agency and urged those who are experiencing problems to get in contact the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

More News

Bill moved by Deputy Pearse Doherty clears final stages in Dail

0
A Bill tabled by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has passed final stage in the Dáil, the first opposition bill to do so for some time. The Central Bank and Financial Services Authori[...]
24 May 2017

67 Donegal complaints to Childrens’ Ombudsman in 2016

0
The Ombudsman for Children Office’s Annual Report for last year has revealed that there were almost 70 complaints made in County Donegal in 2016. Nationally there were 1,682 [...]
24 May 2017

Gardai warn of traffic disruption as ‘Ras’ travels from Bundora to Buncrana

0
The An Post Ras race is travelling through Donegal today, with Gardai advising that there will be some traffic disruption, particularly during the closing stages in Buncrana. The r[...]
24 May 2017

MICA expert group report still at “proof-reading” stage – Minister

0
Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says ample time has now passed for proof reading the long-awaited report of the MICA expert group, and it must be published without any further[...]
24 May 2017

New beach wheelchair to be unveiled in Downings

0
  Donegal County Council is to unveil a new beach wheelchair for use at Downings beach this Friday, the second of its kind in the county. The launch of the new beach wheelchai[...]
23 May 2017

New survey reflects fears by Irish businesses over possible hard border with North

0
  Almost two-thirds of Irish companies and organisations believe that a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would negatively impact their business. That̵[...]
23 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit