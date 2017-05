The number of patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning was 25, 15 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s down 13 from yesterday’s figure of 38, the higthest in the country.

According to the INMO, today’s highest figure was recorded in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, with 44 people awaiting admission there.

Nationally, the overall figure is 438.