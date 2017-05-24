logo



Gardai warn of traffic disruption as ‘Ras’ travels from Bundora to Buncrana

24 May 2017
by News Highland

The An Post Ras race is travelling through Donegal today, with Gardai advising that there will be some traffic disruption, particularly during the closing stages in Buncrana.

The race begins in Bundoran at 11am and travels through Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Ballybofey and on to Letterkenny finishing the race in Buncrana shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

There will be traffic disruption in and around Buncrana Town from approximately 2pm onwards this afternoon.

Some motorists will be inconvenienced as there will be road closures and diversions.

Gardai are warning that when the Ras is coming back into town, there will be a period when there will be little or no movement of traffic.

People wishing to come to Buncrana to support the Ras and see the finish are advised to be in Buncrana in good time to allow for parking.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Buncrana from approx 2pm until 3pm at the latest.

Motorists wishing to travel to Carndonagh should go via Bridgend and Muff.

If an emergency arises please contact Buncrana Garda Station on 07493-20540.

Gardai warn of traffic disruption as 'Ras' travels from Bundora to Buncrana

