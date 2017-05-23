Stage 3 of the An Post Rás finishes today in Bundoran

The An Post Rás comes to Donegal this afternoon.

Stage Three sees the riders leave Newport in County Mayo, tackling 142kms before finishing in Bundoran at around 2.45pm.

Five years ago, when the Rás was last in the county, Donegal’s Ronan McLuaghlin came agonisingly close to a stage win in the seaside town.

The event will spend the coming days in the county with further stages finishes in Buncrana, Dungloe and Donegal Town.

Rás organiser Tony Campbell says Donegal will provide a demanding challenge for the riders…

Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast teams at the end of Stage Four in Buncrana on Wednesday 24th May and Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May.