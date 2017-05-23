logo



New survey reflects fears by Irish businesses over possible hard border with North

23 May 2017
by News Highland

 

Almost two-thirds of Irish companies and organisations believe that a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would negatively impact their business.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

63% said it would have an impact on their business, 23% said it wouldn’t, and 14% were unsure.

Fergal O’Byrne is Head of Excellence at the NSAI ; he says there are question marks over whether Quality Standards will be accepted in the UK once Brexit is completed:

