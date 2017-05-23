New beach wheelchair to be unveiled in Downings

Donegal County Council is to unveil a new beach wheelchair for use at Downings beach this Friday, the second of its kind in the county.

The launch of the new beach wheelchair is part of the Councils initiative to improve beach access for visitors of all abilities.

Thirteen beaches along the Donegal coast are now fully wheelchair accessible with the Council saying it’s continuing its work on more beaches.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh has been campaigning on the issue for some time and says it’s welcome news: