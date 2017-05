Donegal County Council is to prepare a special document outlining the need for a number of road projects in Letterkenny.

A special meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District to discuss the need for more roads funding is to reconvene in three weeks time once the document is prepared.

Mayor Cllr James Pat Mc Daid says last night’s initial meeting was a productive one, and the priority now is to prepare a solid case before seeking a meeting with Transport Minister Shane Ross……….