Jarvis and Low doubts for Derry City

The action continues tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with three more games.

Derry City take on the champions Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The Candystrips have two injury doubts for tonight with Dean Jarvis and Nicky Low a concern for manager Kenny Shiels.

Jarvis has a calf injury and will have a late fitness test well Low is carrying a groin problem.

Dundalk are second in the standings 16pts behind leaders Cork, while Derry are just a point off third place Bray Wanderers.

In the other two games tonight, Bray travel to Drogheda and Bohemians host Limerick.

Finn Harps would drop back to bottom of the table if Drogheda get a result at Bray.

All matches start 7.45pm