Inishowen ETB members frustrated at Buncrana campus delay

The issue of the Three Schools Project in Buncrana was raised again yesterday at an ETB meeting.

At the meeting, Councillor Albert Doherty spoke of the lack of progress and apparent indifference shown by the Government and the Department of Education and Skills to progressing this project.

He highlighted that €23 million was set aside for a site in Harold’s Cross in Dublin for future educational needs.

Councillor Doherty says this raises questions about the way Buncrana and Donegal are being treated……………

The issue was raised at the ETB meeting by Cllr Rena Donaghey, who proposed a deputation seek a meeting with whoever the education minister may be after the new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach is appointed next month.

She says the lack of information coming from the department is unacceptable…….