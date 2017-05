Finn Harps ended a run of five league defeats on Monday night by taking a much needed victory against St Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey.

Damien Morrissey scored his first goals for Harps, bagging two in the 3-1 win at Finn Park, a result which lifts them off the bottom of the table.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has been telling Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty that they must now build on the victory…