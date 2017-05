Gallagher, Carroll and Langan pick up U21 Awards

Three Donegal players have been named on the Eirgrid21 Under21 Awards.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Micheál Carroll and Michael Langan received the awards having helping Donegal to an Ulster title and an All Ireland Semi Final.

Dublins’ Aaron Byrne was named EirGrid U21 Player of the Year.

The Gaelic Writers Association and EirGrid ambassador Seán Cavanagh selected the top 21 players of the Championship with the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year chosen through a public vote.

EirGrid 21 U21’s

GOALKEEPERS

•Evan Comerford – Dublin

•Ronán Ó Beoláin – Galway

DEFENDERS

•Eoin Murchan – Dublin

•Cian Murphy – Dublin

•Cillian O’Shea – Dublin

•Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh – Galway

•Cillian McDaid – Galway

•Brian Ó Beaglaoich – Kerry

•Eoghan Bán Gallagher – Donegal

MIDFIELDERS

•Brian Howard – Dublin

•Andrew Barry – Kerry

•Peter Cooke – Galway

•Darragh Cummins – Sligo

FORWARDS

•Aaron Byrne – Dublin

•Con O’Callaghan – Dublin

•Glenn O’Reilly – Dublin

•Michael Carroll – Donegal

•Michael Langan – Donegal

•Michael Daly – Galway

•Matthew Flaherty – Kerry

•Shane Tierney – Offaly