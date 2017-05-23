“Don’t penalise innocent farmers following gorse fires” – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Minister for Food, Forestry and Horticulture to give a commitment that innocent victims of illegal burning will not incur penalties in their farm payments.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue has spoken out following the recent spate of hill and gorse fires in the county, which caused substantial damage to land and habitats.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says anyone who started such fires deliberately should face the full consequences of their actions.

However, Deputy Mc Conalogue is adamant that innocent farmers whose land was destroyed by unintentional burning should not be penalised……