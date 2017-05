The number of people signed up to Text Alert schemes has more than doubled in just three years.

Fresh figures released today show that as of last month, there were more than 1,000 schemes around the country, 29 of them in Donegal.

Nationally, more than 190,000 people have signed up to the alerts, compared to just 80,000 three years ago.

In Donegal, 7,447 people subscribe to 29 schemes across the county.