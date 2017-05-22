Roma McLaughlin selected for Iceland friendly

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named the squad for the international friendly against Iceland.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin and her Shelbourne midfield partner Alex Kavanagh have been promoted to the senior squad from the WU19s.

The game at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, June 8th begins Ireland’s preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign which will start against Northern Ireland in September.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: “The next two internationals against Iceland and Scotland in July will be crucial in our preparations for the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign”.

“There is plenty of competition for places throughout the squad and I’m really looking forward to working with a few new faces.”

“I was with the WU17s squad at the European Championships and I was impressed by Heather Payne so it will be a great experience for her to step up to the senior squad.”

“No single place in the squad is guaranteed and I want to assess as many options as possible ahead of the start of the qualification campaign. It will be a difficult game as Iceland have qualified for the European Championships but I want to see us to continue to build momentum towards September.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad v Iceland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Emma Byrne (Brighton and Hove Albion), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Harriet Scott (Reading), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Niamh Fahey (Chelsea), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Houston Dash), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne Ladies), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves)

Strikers: Heather Payne (Peamount United), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aine O’Gorman (UCD Waves)