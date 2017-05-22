logo



Roma McLaughlin selected for Iceland friendly

22 May 2017
by admin

Roma McLaughlin

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named the squad for the international friendly against Iceland.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin and her Shelbourne midfield partner Alex Kavanagh have been promoted to the senior squad from the WU19s.

The game at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, June 8th begins Ireland’s preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign which will start against Northern Ireland in September.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: “The next two internationals against Iceland and Scotland in July will be crucial in our preparations for the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign”.

“There is plenty of competition for places throughout the squad and I’m really looking forward to working with a few new faces.”

“I was with the WU17s squad at the European Championships and I was impressed by Heather Payne so it will be a great experience for her to step up to the senior squad.”

“No single place in the squad is guaranteed and I want to assess as many options as possible ahead of the start of the qualification campaign. It will be a difficult game as Iceland have qualified for the European Championships but I want to see us to continue to build momentum towards September.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad v Iceland
Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Emma Byrne (Brighton and Hove Albion), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC)
Defenders: Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Harriet Scott (Reading), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Niamh Fahey (Chelsea), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion)
Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Houston Dash), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne Ladies), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves)
Strikers: Heather Payne (Peamount United), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aine O’Gorman (UCD Waves)

More Sport

Roma McLaughlin selected for Iceland friendly

0
Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named the squad for the international friendly against Iceland. Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin and her Shelbo[...]
22 May 2017

Brendan Boyce says everything is positive ahead of World Championships in London

0
It was an historic weekend in the Czech Republic for the Irish team at the European Race Walking Cup. Under the guidance of Manager Patsy McGonagle, Ireland took a first ever team [...]
22 May 2017

Donegal book Ulster Semi Final spot: Frank McGlynn Reaction

0
Donegal are the first team through to the semi-finals of the Ulster football championship. They had too much for Antrim on Sunday, winning out by 3-19 to 1-9 to book a semi-final m[...]
22 May 2017

Injury and suspension headaches for Horgan

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has suspension and injury headaches ahead of Monday’s League of Ireland Premier Division game against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey (ki[...]
22 May 2017

Donegal International Rally to feature bumper entry

0
Entries have now closed for the Joule Donegal International Rally 2017 and organisers have been overwhelmed by the level of interest from competitors this year. Donegal continues t[...]
22 May 2017

Donegal beat Antrim: Michael Murphy and Caolan Ward Reaction

0
Donegal are though to the Ulster Semi Final for the seventh consecitive season. Rory Gallagher’s side  booked their place in the last four with a 3-19 to 1-9 over Antrim in B[...]
21 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit