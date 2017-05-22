Man charged in connection with car hijacking in Derry

A 28-year-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged in connection with a hijacking incident in the city on Saturday.

Joseph McMullan of no fixed abode was charged with a total of eight offences.

He was charged with hijacking, possessing an offensive weapon namely a knife, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop for police.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen to police.

All the charges were said to have occurred on Saturday last.

A police officer connected McMullan to the charges.

Defence solicitor Mr. Seamus Quigley said there would be no application for bail and asked for a short adjournment to ascertain if a suitable address could be found.

McMullan was remanded in custody to appear again on May 25.