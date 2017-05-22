Mac Lochlainn questions Varadkar’s commitment to Donegal

As the Fine Gael leadership race continues Leo Varadkar has been lambasted for being ‘no friend to Donegal’.

Senator Padriag MacLochlainn has spoken out after Minister Joe McHugh last week declared for Leo Varadkar after the Minister for Social Protection said Donegal would be a priority for him if he were to replace Enda Kenny.

Senator MacLochlainn says Minister Varadkar has to be blamed for a number of failing issues in Donegal including; rejecting funding for the Greencastle to Magilligan ferry, opposing cross-border funding for the A5 and playing a part in the health service crisis.

He says he has seen first hand Leo Varadkar’s so called ‘commitment’ to Donegal’…….