LUH second most overcrowded hospital today

Letterkenny University Hospital was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

According to figures from the INMO 30 people were awaiting a bed.

10 people were waiting on trolleys with a further 20 on wards.

The figure is down 3 from Friday when it was the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny has the highest figure on the INMO Trolley and Ward Watch report today with 31 people waiting on a bed.

Across the country today 366 people were waiting on beds.