Lisfannon loses its Blue Flag, while Greencastle wins its first

An Taisce has just published the list of Blue Flag beaches for 2017, with 13 beaches in Donegal receiving flags, the same figure as last year.

One beach, Lisfannon, has lost its flag, while Greencastle has been awarded a flag for the first time.

12 beaches in Donegal have retained their blue flags, with An Taisce saying they continue to meet the necessary standards in water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and beach management.

They are: Bundoran, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marblehill, Murvagh, Naran, Magherawarden, Shroove, Rossnowlagh, Carrickfinn.

Lisfannon was not awarded due to a drop in its Annual Bathing Water Classification from Excellent to Good, with excellent status required to be awarded the Blue Flag. The loss of Lisfannon and the first time awarding of Greencastle leaves Donegal 2nd only to Kerry in the number of Blue Flags awarded for 2017 with 13. This is the same number as last year.

Meanwhile Ballyhernan, Dooey beach, Drumnatinny, Maheraroarty and Port Arthur all retained their Green Coast Award this year which recognises the beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.