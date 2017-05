A special meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District takes place this evening to discuss roads in Letterkenny and the need for government investment to progress a number of projects, particularly the Bonagee link.

Oireachtas members have also been invited to the meeting, and they’re being asked to go together to Minister Shane Ross to ask for a special funding package.

Municipal District mayor Cllr James Pat Mc Daid says this is a unique opportunity for politicians to work together……………..