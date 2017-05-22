Injury and suspension headaches for Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has suspension and injury headaches ahead of Monday’s League of Ireland Premier Division game against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

Kilian Cantwell and Ciaran O’Connor will both sit out the game due to one match bans after picking five yellow cards each so far this season.

Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy, who both came off during the defeat in Galway on Friday night, will not feature in the squad for the visit of Pat’s while Caolan McAleer is a big doubt after taking a heavy knock on the foot at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Meanwhile, B.J. Banda and Eddie Dsane remain out with respective back and knee injuries.

Horgan is hoping up that his players will be fresh enough to really have a go at getting something out of the game with Pat’s after the quick three-day turnaround.

“We really tired towards the end in Galway so recovery is an issue with the Pat’s match coming just three days later. The season might not have great so far for Pat’s but they still some really top players going forward in Conan Byrne, Kurtis Byrne and Christy Fagan while Gavin Peers and Ian Bermingham are very experienced defenders. Liam Buckley will be looking for a win at Finn Park so even with a fully fit squad it would be very difficult for us to get a result. But, it’s again going to be a chance for younger players to come in and stake a claim for regular places” Horgan said.