Harps win in Ballybofey beating Pats 3-1

It’s been a long time coming but Finn Harps finally got the win they so badly desired when they held out for the points against St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night.

Finn Harps . . . 3

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1

The win means Harps are now one of five clubs who sit on 14 points at the bottom of the Premier Division with Ollie Horgan’s side replaced by Drogheda at the bottom on goal difference.

All three of Harps’ goals came in a scintillating first half with Danny Morrissey heading them in front on 8 minutes. He added his second on 28, running on to a Gavin Peers back pass before rounding the keeper and shooting into the empty net.

St. Pat’s had chances too in an entertaining first half but Harps went in 3-0 up on 42 when Packie Mailey headed in a Jonny Bonner free.

St. Pat’s took the game to Harps in the second half and dominated possession. They gave themselves hope on 81 when Christy Fagan volleyed in past Ciaran Gallagher.

But Harps held out to secure a much needed victory.