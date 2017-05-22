Government’s ‘Sectoral Dialogue’ on Brexit comes to Letterkenny





Brexit and the North West is a key issue being discussed today at an All-Island Sectoral Dialogue being hosted in Letterkenny today by Minister Joe McHugh.

The dialogue forms part of the ongoing consultation being undertaken by the Government in preparation for Brexit and its impact locally and nationally.

Minister Joe McHugh will be joined by a senior offial from the Department of An Taoiseach will meet with a number of people including the CEO of Donegal County Council, Seamus Neely and John Kelpie, CEO of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Minister Joe McHugh says it is an opportunity for different groups to come together and discuss the future with Brexit looming……..