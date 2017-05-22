Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In a statement issued the hospital says the Emergency Department is extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

31 people are awaiting admission, the second highest in the country according to figures from the INMO.

The hospital apologises to patients and their families for these delays with all efforts being made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department that they can expect delays and remind the public that they are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.