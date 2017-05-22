logo



Donegal International Rally to feature bumper entry

22 May 2017
by admin

Declan and Brian Boyle Plenties. Photo Brian McDaid / Cristeph Studio

Entries have now closed for the Joule Donegal International Rally 2017 and organisers have been overwhelmed by the level of interest from competitors this year. Donegal continues to be a huge draw and strong entries across every class means this year’s event will be overflowing in quality as well as quantity.

Glenswilly man Manus Kelly will be back to defend his title in his hired Subaru S12b. Last year Manus and Donall overcame a trip into a field to claim victory by half a second, after three hard days of competition. In fact, the pair never actually lead the rally until the end of the very last stage.

Some of the drivers aiming to take the title from Manus Kelly are Donagh Kelly, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings. Donagh in a Ford Focus WRC will have Conor Foley on the notes and is desperate to add Donegal to his impressive CV. Declan has his cousin Brian onboard; they’ve had a fraught year to date with niggling problems. However, his team have been working hard to have the Fiesta WRC back in tiptop shape. Garry has Letterkenny business man Rory Kennedy alongside him; Rory has gathered a wealth of experience over almost 30 years and the partnership has already delivered two victories.

The main Clonakilty Blackpudding Tarmac Championship contenders are all coming to the Hills of Donegal to rekindle their battle. Championship leaders Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson in their Fiesta R5 have a comfortable ten and a half point lead over the similar car driven by Alastair Fisher and partnered by Gordon Noble. Donegal man Joe McGonigle and his co-driver Ciaran Geaney have had a consistent start to the year and hold third in the championship in their R5 Skoda. Fourth in the standing is Robert Barrable and Damien ‘The Dentman’ Connolly in their exciting new Hyundai i20 R5.

They will be joined by a wealth of other Championship protagonists coming to fight for points.

In the modified section, the expression ‘Donegal has it all’ could not be more apt with an absolute abundance of talented crews and machinery.  With names like Damian Tourish, Gary Kiernan, Jonathan Pringle and Declan Gallagher to name only four; the battle to claim the modified trophy is going to be intense with over 50 crews entered between classes 13 and 14. Two drivers hoping to break the MKII Escort dominance are Joule Director Ian Barrett and Donegal’s own engine building supremo Kevin Gallagher; they have Darrian’s T90 GTR and run in class 14.

More Sport

Injury and suspension headaches for Horgan

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has suspension and injury headaches ahead of Monday’s League of Ireland Premier Division game against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey (ki[...]
22 May 2017

Donegal International Rally to feature bumper entry

0
Entries have now closed for the Joule Donegal International Rally 2017 and organisers have been overwhelmed by the level of interest from competitors this year. Donegal continues t[...]
22 May 2017

Donegal beat Antrim: Michael Murphy and Caolan Ward reaction

0
Donegal are though to the Ulster Semi Final for the seventh consecitive season. Rory Gallagher’s side  booked their place in the last four with a 3-19 to 1-9 over Antrim in B[...]
21 May 2017

Donegal into Ulster Semi Final: Rory Gallagher Reaction

0
Donegal are into the semi-finals of the Ulster championship. Rory Gallagher’s men had a comfortable 3-19 to 1-9 win over Antrim at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey. Donegal lea[...]
21 May 2017

Donegal record comfortable win over Antrim to reach Ulster Semi-Final

0
Donegal had progressed to the Ulster GAA Senior Championship Semi-Final after a comfortable win over Antrim on Sunday afternoon in MacCumhaill Park with a scoreline of 3-19 V 1-09.[...]
21 May 2017

SP Barrett praises Donegal Minors’ work ethic

0
SP Barrett was praising the Donegal Minor team’s work ethic after his team’s loss to Antrim in the Ulster Minor Championship Quarter-Final. Barrett spoke about how Antr[...]
21 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit