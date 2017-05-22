Brendan Boyce says everything is positive ahead of World Championships in London

It was an historic weekend in the Czech Republic for the Irish team at the European Race Walking Cup.

Under the guidance of Manager Patsy McGonagle, Ireland took a first ever team bronze, finishing third in the 20k event.

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce produced a top class performance in the 50k to take an impressive 4th.

The Milford man was in third up to the final few kilometers but had to settle for a place outside the medals.

It was mixed emotions at the end of the race for Brendan but he feels he’s in a strong position going forward to the World Championships in London….