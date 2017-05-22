Altnagelvin kitchen closure confirmed following “pest” sighting

The Western Trust has confirmed that a kitchen at Altnagelvin Hospital was closed last week for a time following what it describes as a “sighting of pests”.

The Derry News is reporting this morning that a patient reported seeing rat in the kitchen at Ward 32.

The trust issued a statement to the paper confirming the kitchen was closed following the sighting, and food and drinks were provided from an alternative kitchen.

There was “minimal disruption” to patients, according to the trust, which has pledged to closely monitor the area.