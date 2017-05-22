All-Island Sectoral Dialogue a ‘positive’ meeting

Brexit and the North West was the main topic of discussion today at the All-Island Sectoral Dialogue, hosted today in Letterkenny by Minister Joe McHugh.

The dialogue was described as a positive meeting of cross-border representatives, bringing together the reality of Brexit in the North West region.

Representatives from the Department of An Taoiseach, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council were in attendance.

Minister McHugh says if we are to have a voice in Brexit negotiations, it is important that this conversation continues: