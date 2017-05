Two people were rescued yesterday evening off the coast of Glen Head after their engine failed.

The RNLI Arranmore lifeboat was called to assist in the rescue at approximately 8:35pm last evening.

The boat which had left Bunbeg and was on its way to Sligo, developed engine trouble and was taking in water and had to drop anchor off Glen Head until the lifeboat secured a tow rope.

Nora Flanagan, Arranmore Lifeboat Press Officer has this message: