Police appeal for information following report of shot fired at house in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a report of a shot being fired at a house in the city.

The front door and a downstairs window were damaged in the incident which occurred at a property in the Clon Elagh area at approximately 3:30am this morning.

The Police are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around this time – including any sightings of a number of men who reportedly sped away from the address in a motor vehicle, in the direction of Skeoge Road to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.