New childcare scheme to lead to a sea change in childcare provision in Ireland

21 May 2017
by News Highland

Donegal families are to benefit from a new affordable childcare scheme which is to include an increase in subsidy rates.

The announcement comes from Minister Joe McHugh who says this will lead to a sea change in how childcare  is provided in Ireland.

As part of a €19m Government funding initiative, each child in registered childcare between the ages of 6 months and 3 years will receive Government support.

The child can be in full or part-time registered childcare and there will be no minimum number of hours and no maximum number of weeks for eligibility.

The announcement further stated that the top support rate will increase from €95 per week to €145 with part-time rates increasing to €80.

Minister McHugh assures that this will lead to a sea change in how childcare is provided in Ireland.

