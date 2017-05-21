Monaghan proceed to Ulster Championship Quarter-Final

Monaghan proceed to the Ulster GAA Championship Quarter-Final after defeating Fermanagh with a scoreline of 1-20 v 1-11 on Saturday evening.

Monaghan led by 2 points at the break with a scoreline of 1-08 to 1-06, but their class up front really showed in the second half when they scored 10 points in a row to seal the victory.

After the match, Alan Gunn spoke to Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke to get his thoughts on the match…

Alan Gunn also spoke to Monaghan’s Colin Walshe about the evening’s events…