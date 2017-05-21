Donegal Minors lose out by a single point in Ulster GAA Championship

The Donegal minor team lost out on a place in the Ulster Minor Championship Semi-Final by a single point when they lost out to Antrim by a scoreline of 0-21 V 2-14.

It took extra time to separate the sides in MacCumhaill Park following a fantastic hour of football which saw Donegal fall behind early on. Antrim kept their lead into the second half, but Donegal fought back and managed to get ahead in the second half.

It was in injury time of the second half that Antrim equalised to bring the match to extra time. In extra time, Antrim were able to see off Donegal’s efforts and Donegal saw a last gasp opportunity from a 45 metre free-kick drift off course and left Antrim with the one point win.