Donegal are into the semi-finals of the Ulster championship.

Rory Gallagher’s men had a comfortable 3-19 to 1-9 win over Antrim at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Donegal lead by five points at the break and went on to kick 2-11 in the second half with ten different scorers in the course of the game.

After the match the Donegal boss gave his reaction to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…